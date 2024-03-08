Cars with Russian license plates must be exported from Finland before March 16

Owners of cars with Russian license plates were reminded that on March 16, the deadline allotted by Finland for the export of such cars from the country expires. At the same time, how reports Yle portal, the country's authorities have not yet decided what to do with those who do not comply with this requirement, as well as with their cars.

“What will happen to Russian cars after this date? It’s a difficult question,” stated Sami Rakshit, head of the control department of the Finnish Customs Service.

The official noted that in this case, an assessment will be made of the reasons that led to the fact that the car, which should have been taken out of Finland, remained in the country. The length of time the car stays in Finland will also play a role. However, Rakshit did not provide any specific criteria, saying that the action plan is still in development.

Meanwhile, the decision to confiscate cars with Russian license plates was made in Lithuania. The country's authorities will seize cars and fine their owners if the vehicle is not registered by March 11.