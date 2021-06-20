ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) – The owners of the container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new proposal for compensation in the dispute with the canal’s authority, and a court decision on the case was postponed for two weeks on Sunday to give more time for negotiations.

The giant vessel Ever Given has been docked on a lake between two sections of the channel since it was removed from the channel on March 29th. It had been stranded for six days, blocking hundreds of ships and disrupting global trade.

The Suez Canal Authority demanded $916 million in compensation to cover the costs of rescue attempts, reputational damage and lost revenue, before publicly lowering its request to $550 million.

Japanese Ever Given owners Shoei Kisen and his insurers are contesting the ship’s order and detention under an Egyptian court order.

Negotiations were in progress until Saturday, and the ship’s owners made a new proposal, the Authority’s lawyer, Khaled Abu Bakr, said at a court hearing on the ship’s detention in Ismailia.

The Authority’s chairman had previously said that Shoei Kisen had offered to pay 150 million dollars.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed)

