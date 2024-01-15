There is a lot to consider when buying a house, but with an apartment you have to pay even more attention before you sign. Take a close look at the Owners' Association, especially if it is managed by external parties. Because there is no supervision of this, the management contracts vary considerably. Sometimes there is a difference of thousands of euros, according to analysis by the Eigen Huis Association. In addition, a dormant homeowners' association without reserves can cost you a lot of money.

#Owners39 #association #cost #lot #money #39Sometimes #amounts #thousands #euros39