The term “ownerless land” may appear in Russian legislation. As Izvestia found out, the Ministry of Agriculture prepared the bill on the new norm.

The department proposes to consider ownerless territories, the owners of which are unknown or have abandoned plots, as well as land that is not registered in the Unified State Register of Real Estate Rights. The Ministry of Agriculture proposes to simplify the transfer of such territories to the state, which will receive them without a court decision or in a simplified procedure.

“The current procedure for determining land shares unclaimed delays the procedure for acquiring them into municipal ownership and putting them into circulation, and often makes it impossible, since the recognition of land unclaimed is carried out by municipal authorities in court in the course of action in the absence, as a rule, of a defendant whose location is unknown.” , – the ministry explains the reason for the development of the bill.

According to the text of the explanatory note that Izvestia has at its disposal, as of January 1, 2019, the area of ​​such territories in Russia was 15.3 million hectares. On average, this is 6.8% of the total area of ​​agricultural land.

