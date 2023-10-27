Home page World

From: Annika Ketzler

Dog Surak has been sitting alone in his former home with four cats for three weeks. The reason: His owner is in hospice and will die soon. Who can help Surak?

Hagen – The animal protection association Hagen and surroundings eV (NRW) is currently looking after a Kangal male dog. Dog Surak is currently sitting alone in a house with four cats – and has been for three weeks. Unfortunately, the owner can no longer care for his animals. Reason: He is in a hospice and will die soon. “It is very sad for everyone,” explains Birgit Ganskow, first chairwoman of the Hagen Animal Welfare Association upon request from calf. The animal rights activists would like to spare the five-year-old male dog a stay in the animal shelter. The club is therefore urgently looking for new owners for Kangal and the four cats.

Owner will die in hospice – dog Surak has been sitting alone in the house for three weeks

“It is of course not a good situation that Surak and the cats are alone in the house,” reports Ganskow. The animal rights activist explains that the neighbors are currently looking after the male dog and the cats. “But of course this is nothing half and nothing whole,” they say. The cats are outdoor animals and have the opportunity to go in and out. However, with Surak, also affectionately known as Suri, care is more difficult.

“No one from the owner’s family wants the dog,” explains Ganskow. And the animal rights activists would like to fulfill one last wish of the man living in the hospice. “We would love to be able to tell his owner that we will find a home for Surak. It would definitely calm him down a lot,” said the animal rights activist.

Who will give Kangal Surak a new home? © Animal Welfare Association Hagen and the surrounding area eV

Surak is looking for a new home: “A great treasure who wants to please his people”

The first chairwoman describes the Kangal as a really great, loving dog. “He’s just a great sweetheart who wants to please his people,” says Ganskow. Surak gets along with cats and children and is therefore very suitable for families. The male dog can also stay alone for hours and also enjoys riding in the car. “A dream dog that is urgently looking for its dream home,” explains the animal rights activist.

However, due to its size, Surak should not be kept in a small apartment. Because: Kangals need enough space. Potential owners should also not have small children.

Would you like to give dog Surak a home? Due to the current situation, the animal welfare association is urgently looking for new owners for the Kangal. If you would like to give Surak a new, loving home, you can contact the Hagen Animal Welfare Association. This can be done with an email [email protected]

