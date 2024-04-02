And the purchasing public still has the say. A shame, because this rare Skyline GT-R is beautiful.

It's hard to imagine what the '90s were like for car enthusiasts. We got our information from magazines, books and encyclopedias. Every now and then you would see a car program on television, but that was it. So we could relatively easily obtain information about the Opel Kadett, Ford Granada or Volkswagen Jetta. But in Japan there was a world of special cars that we never got.

That changed when we were able to order the Best Motoring videos 'via via'. There we saw that the European establishment was merely prey for the Japanese. That image was later confirmed by the Best Motoring-inspired Gran Turismo.

Now suddenly we didn't want a Porsche 911, Lamborghini or Ferrari, but a Toyota Supra, Honda NSX or the holy grail of all holy grails: the Nissan Skyline GT-R.

Skyline GT-R LM Limited

The R33 generation is not extremely striking from the holy trio. It was also in production for a relatively short time, from 1995 to 1998. The R33 was the first car to set a time under 8 minutes on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring with Dirk Schoysman at the wheel. Anyway, enough about the R33.

What about the this blue R33 on Bring a Trailer what are we looking at now? Well, that's a Skyline GT-R V-Spec LM Limited. A V-Spec means: sportier suspension (10 mm lower), an active limited-slip differential on the rear axle and active four-wheel drive that is very simply called ATTESA E-TS Pro. Nowadays it is called e-4ORCE, which is even more difficult to pronounce (e-vier-orze?).

The LM Limited is a hat tip to the Nismo GT-R LM, a Le Mans racer based on the Nissan GT-R. This was definitely not successful. 188 copies of the LM Limited were made. Of these, 102 are V-Spec, like this one. They can all be recognized by the Champions Blue paint. This unique color is really unique, no other Skyline has been sprayed in this shade. In addition, the LM Limiteds received a carbon fiber wing for the spoiler, cooling slots for the brakes and some badging.

Nice from far, far from nice?

As standard you got the same Enkei wheels as the other R33s. This copy lives up to its name, because the Skyline GT-R V-Spec LM Limited is equipped with a set of BBS LM rims. Even though BBS is originally German, the LM is a Japanese wheel (forged BBS wheels come from Japan, flowformed and cast wheels from Germany).

This example in question appears to be particularly stunning from a distance. That blue paint and gold wheels is of course an enchantingly beautiful combination. Yet the photos are honest enough to also photograph the flaws. There are quite a few spots in the paint and there is some signs of rust formation when we look at the underside. But hey, that could probably be improved.

The public seems somewhat dissatisfied with this. The highest bid remains at $61,000. That is the equivalent of 56,745 euros. Lately, special JDM cars have been selling for insane amounts of money, but they must be a very immaculate car. And yes, they are even rarer.

Read more? Check out our Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR32) special here!

Want to read more? Check out our Nissan Skyline GT-R (BCNR33) special here!

Want to read much more? Check out the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) special here!

This article Owner thinks rare Skyline GT-R is worth more than the public first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Owner #thinks #rare #Skyline #GTR #worth #public