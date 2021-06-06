Because their dog is too old to sleep in bed with them, a family takes turns every night and lies down with him on the sofa bed.

Yorkshire – Spike’s family didn’t really want him to sleep in bed with them. But the lovable one dog nevertheless managed to secretly get into the bed to smuggle its owner. How Bunte.de reported, should the dog The English Springer Spaniel breed got so used to this evening ritual that their owners couldn’t bring themselves to break it off.

Now is that dog but already so old that he can no longer make it into his bed by taking the stairs at night family to get. So have his owner come up with something very special – and loving. After all, one thing connects them deep friendship with the dog (* FR reported).

Dog Spike: Weakened after strokes

When Spike came to the Morris family in Yorkshire, England, he was just three years old – during the day the boy would have dog always froliced ​​around and picked up cuddles from his owners in the evening, like thedodo.com reported. Now, at 14 years old, Spike is practically one Dog senior.

After Spike suffered two strokes, his family feared for their mate. The dog He recovered thanks to the care of his people, but from then on he no longer had the energy to move through the house, his legs finally stopped working. His new one Sleeping place became the living room on the ground floor from now on – and the male doesn’t like it there at all. Because he has to sleep alone.

In order to give something back to their loyal four-legged friend, the owners of Spike came up with something: This time they should keep him company every night – since he can no longer do it. So it changes family of Dog every night and sleeps with him on the pull-out couch.

They also want to make sure that Spike doesn't jump over the stair gate and injure himself. The father of the family always brings him water and food couch, feeds him by hand and gives him regular medication to keep him with him as long as possible.