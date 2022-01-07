Home page world

Bitch Cassie and her three pups were brought back to their family by police eight years after the theft. © Sussex Police / dpa

Eight years ago, Cassie, a dog, was stolen from her family’s front yard in England. Now the Cocker Spaniel is back with his family – with a surprise.

Lewes – Eight years after the dog Cassie was stolen from her English owners’ front yard, police have brought the Cocker Spaniel back to the family.

The animal was discovered after a clue from the population during searches – together with three puppies, as the police in the county of Sussex announced.

On their Twitter account, the Sussex Police published a video on Thursday of the emotional reunion of dog owners and bitches, which took place in November. A family spokesman said Cassie has settled in well and the puppies have been given to good households.

Investigators are currently frequently dealing with dog theft: “During the pandemic, more and more people decided to buy a pet. Unfortunately, this has also led to an increase in the number of criminals stealing animals for sale or breeding, ”said Sussex Police Team Inspector Oliver Fisher. He called on dog owners to microchip their animals and always keep a current photo.

He advised buyers to find out exactly what circumstances the dog they are interested in was bred in: “Insist on seeing the place where the puppies and mother are kept! Does the mother look healthy? Are the conditions acceptable? ”Dpa