It’s annoying, a big dent in your door that, according to the mechanic, can’t just be removed. The only option is to replace the door. An additional problem is that the garage only has a bright yellow door while your car is black. Come on then, you’re not the only one driving around with a mix of colors.

The theme of different colors for different parts turned Volkswagen into a force. In 1994, the marketing team devised a way to make it clear to customers that they could build their new Polo from scratch using ‘building blocks’.

The team expressed this with a Polo in four colors, where each color represents a package or equipment level with, for example, different bumpers, wheels, powertrain or interior equipment. The Polo Harlekin (a reference to the uniform of a harlequin, or joker) was born.

The Volkswagen Polo Harlekin | Photo: © Eric van Vuuren/Volkswagen Nederland

More than 3,800 were sold. At least one of these ended up in the Netherlands. The owner seems to have a preference for Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche. And so for the jacket of a joker. The love is so great that she decides to have her Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach wrapped in the colors of the Harlekin.

Why have your Porsche 918 Spyder wrapped in the colors of Harlekin?

“Everyone always has to work really hard for this car [de Polo Harlekin] laugh, because only enthusiasts understand this car. This was one of the reasons for the car [de Porsche 918] in this livery’, says the company that provides the wrap, Next Level Cars, to TopGear Netherlands. We understand that you like the different colors, but to have one of the less than a thousand 918 Spyders wrapped in it? Let alone a 918 Spyder with Weissach package.

‘She was all about the passion for the brand and the cheerful composition of the colors and just doing something crazy, we are happy to help with that,’ says Next Level Cars. The last new price of the Porsche hybrid hypercar – without options – was 780,450 euros. The Weissach package, which resulted in a weight saving of about 35 kilos, cost about 65,000 euros. Would the Porsche 918 Spyder with Harlekin colors be more profitable?

Specifications of the Porsche 918 Spyder

The 918, together with the Ferrari LaFerrari and McLaren P1, is part of the Holy Trinity, the first three hybrid hypercars. Porsche gave the 918 a hybrid 4.6-liter V8 with a combined output of 887 hp and 1,279 Nm. A sprint to 100 km/h takes 2.6 seconds, to 200 km/h in 7.2 and to 300 km/h in 19.9 seconds. After that you can extend it up to 345 km/h.