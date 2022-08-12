Marcelo de Carvalho relates the act to those who support regimes in Cuba and Venezuela and to what he called the “imposition” of the minority; watch

The founding partner of TV network! Marcelo de Carvalho published a video on their social networks countering the pro-democracy letters of the USP Law School (University of São Paulo) and Fiesp (Federation of Industry of the State of São Paulo). The businessman linked the manifestos to those who support regimes in Cuba and Venezuela and to what he called “imposition” of the minority.

“To be in favor of democracy for me is to totally repudiate censorship and the oppression of freedom of expression. It is to be against the control of the media and the restriction of any kind of opinion, even that opinion that is against the system”, said Carvalho.

Completed: “To be in favor of democracy for me, finally, is to be against any process of choosing our representatives that is direct, clear and transparent. If you are also in favor of democracy, but you are against everything I listed, do the following, you can send the letter to me. I sign on time.”

Watch (1min47s):

The video was shared by the president’s eldest son. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL). “That’s it”, endorsed the congressman.

On Thursday (Aug.11, 2022), the day the letters were read at the USP Law School, Flávio stated that he defends the democracy of the Federal Constitution and stated that the letters were from the “ex-convict”referring to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN).