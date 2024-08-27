Ciudad Juarez.- The owner of a tire repair shop was found shot to death this afternoon, municipal officials reported.

The discovery was made by the man’s relatives inside the business located on the streets of Belice and Chapultepec in the Hidalgo neighborhood.

According to officers who responded to the report, upon arriving they found the body in the office with bullet wounds to the head, apparently having been dead for several hours.

People who worked there said that the de-cluttering machine was for sale.

In addition, municipal officials indicated that the place was completely turned upside down, as if a search had been carried out.

With this murder, the number of intentional homicides this month reached 67.