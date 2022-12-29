Entrepreneur Suriel Ports is offering money to be able to find who left the following note in his car: “Does your Lamborghini entitle you to two spaces?”. In a video posted on Instagram, the owner of the car declared: “If you followed social media this Christmas weekend, you must have seen a photo of this car parked here in two spaces.

Former BBB Ana Clara took a photo and posted it on social media and it went viral in a completely unexpected way. Now you who are watching can help me find the person who took the time and wrote if my Lamborghini could stop in two spaces.

Help me find this person who wrote this. If you manage to help me find it, you can win a BRL 2,000 pix and I will also make a BRL 2,000 pix for whoever wrote that message and pasted it on the windshield of my car”.

When the photo of the ticket went viral on social media, Suriel explained why he parked the vehicle in two spaces and shared opinions. “This type of car, usually those who have it, usually stop in two spaces, not because we think we are arrogant, better than others or are prepotent, but because, even more so at this Christmas time, when people are in rush, sometimes a little carelessness or inattention of the driver who stops next door, ends up slamming the door in this car. A simple scratch costs a hell of a lot,” he declared at the time.

The businessman did not explain why he wants to find the author of the ticket. In the comments of the video where he offers the pix, many followers ignored the request for help and criticized him saying that regardless of the amount he paid for the car, he does not have the right to use two spaces in a parking lot.