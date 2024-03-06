From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/03/2024 – 20:41

Guararapes Confecções SA (B3: GUAR3), controller of the Lojas Riachuelo retail chain, released this Wednesday, 6th, its operating results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The group presented consolidated net revenue of R＄2.7 billion, a growth of 5.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, and a net profit of R＄230 MM versus R＄102 MM in the previous year, an increase of more than 120%.

In 2023, the company ended the year with cash in excess of R＄2.4 billion, demonstrating adequate liquidity in relation to the group's future obligations. Cash generation was R＄1.0 billion in the year, and contributed to the significant reduction in leverage, which reached 1.0x net debt/EBITDA at the end of the year.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for 4Q23 totaled R＄517.7 MM, an increase of 32.9% compared to 4Q22, and reflects growth in all segments – merchandise, Midway financial and Midway Mall. The consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin reached 19.0%, 4 pp higher than the same quarter of the previous year. In 2023, adjusted consolidated EBITDA grew 8.4% reaching R＄1 billion. And the consolidated EBITA margin was 11.7%, an increase of 0.5 pp compared to 2022.

In 4Q23, Guararapes showed same-store sales (SSS) growth of 6.3%, driven by higher volumes. The gross margin on merchandise reached 50.6%, with emphasis on the clothing category, which reached 54.5%, which demonstrates an important recovery compared to previous periods. This evolution is the result of customers joining the collections launched during the period, combined with the work of clustering products by store and greater efficiency in the pricing strategy.

Guararapes ends the year with a more adequate finished product stock level in terms of volume and quality, returning turnover to a level similar to the pre-pandemic period, with a reduction of 23 days. Additionally, the company continues working to increase the factory's level of reactivity and extract even more advantage from its vertical structure, which will enable it to maintain healthier levels of gross margin for the coming periods.

At Midway Financeira, despite the challenges of the macroeconomic scenario, it is possible to observe an evolution in profitability and an improvement in default indicators, presenting another quarter of positive EBITDA, which reached R＄124 million, and profit of R＄49.5 million. Today, Midway Financeira continues to look for opportunities to grant credit without deteriorating risk, based on data and model-driven management.

In line with its expansion strategy, Guararapes opened 20 stores during 2023, including 14 Carter's, 4 Riachuelo and 2 FANLAB. Therefore, the company ended 4Q23 with 411 stores, strategically distributed across all regions of Brazil, of which 332 are Riachuelo stores, 62 Carter's, 12 Casa Riachuelo and 5 FANLAB. In addition, it also has store-in-store (SIS) stores, 13 of which are Casa Riachuelo SIS and 2 Carter's SIS.