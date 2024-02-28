From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/28/2024 – 17:48

The Bloomin' Brands holding in Brazil, owner of the Outback Steakhouse, Abbraccio and Aussie brands in the country, released its consolidated financial results for 2023. The announcement highlights another period of growth, with a 5.5% increase in sales (in comparable restaurants), compared to the previous year.

In 2023, the company invested more than R＄90 million and created more than a thousand new jobs across the country, with the opening of 16 new Outback restaurants and 2 new Abbraccio units.

This year, in a process of continuous expansion, Bloomin' Brands in Brazil has already invested R＄20 million with the opening of four new Outbacks: in Aracaju (SE), Passo Fundo (RS), Belo Horizonte (MG) and the recently restaurant opens at Shopping Light, in the city of São Paulo. With the openings, the brand reached a total of 159 restaurants in the country.

Additionally, Bloomin' Brands has also invested in the expansion of Abbraccio, a restaurant inspired by the Italian lifestyle, having already opened two new units in the city of São Paulo and one in São José dos Campos at the end of last year. Meanwhile, the Aussie brand, also from the same group and focusing on chicken protein as its flagship product, celebrated in 2023 the achievement of 100 delivery operations in the country.

“We are pleased to announce another period of growth for Bloomin' Brands in Brazil, despite a challenging economic scenario in the country. We continue to invest heavily in the country and our continuous investments in new units reflect our commitment to continue offering exceptional experiences to our customers in even more cities. We are confident that our strategic expansion will allow us to achieve even more success in this dynamic and potential food service market in Brazil”, comments Mauro Guardabassi, President of Bloomin' Brands Brasil.