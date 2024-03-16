Executive says that culture of surgical interventions and bureaucracy hinder his business in Brazil

The owner of the cosmetics company L'Occitane, Reinold Geiger, said that Brazil has a culture of exaggerating plastic surgery. According to the Austrian executive, Brazilian women opt for surgical interventions instead of seeking less invasive methods of aesthetic care.

“People in Brazil have a lot of plastic surgery. They start at 30 years old. Then, at 40, they have to have a second surgery. At 50, a 3rd. And in fact, they are destroying their faces.”said Geiger in an interview with Folha de S. Paulopublished this Saturday (16.mar.2024).

“I believe people will start to realize this and discover that there are very effective facial care products”he declared.

In Geiger's opinion, this culture of plastic surgery interferes with her business, because instead of investing in the purchase of cosmetics, Brazilian women opt for the procedures. In addition to this cultural factor, the executive also criticized bureaucracy and taxes to operate in Brazil.