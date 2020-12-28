The fishing vessel “Onega” sunken in the Barents Sea belongs to the Kalinin fishing collective farm. RIA News with reference to the shipping company.

They clarified that information on the crew is being collected, other details have not yet been reported. It also turned out that the former owner of the vessel RPF Variant sold it to the Kalinin collective farm in August this year.

Some time ago, rescuers managed to find the body of one of the trawler’s crew members, the captain of the Murmansk port Eduard Bezukladov reported with reference to the Moscow MRCC.

In the morning of December 28, information was received about the sinking of the ship “Onega” in the area of ​​Novaya Zemlya. There were 19 people on board. Two sailors were rescued, the rest were killed.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over the incident. It was preliminarily established that the cause of the Onega flooding was icing.