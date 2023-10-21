From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/21/2023 – 16:48

The court accepted a complaint from the Public Ministry of São Paulo against Vladimir Timermanthe administrator of Esh Capital. The criminal case now opened in the 12th Criminal Court made Timerman a defendant for persecuting the businessman Nelson Tanure. Timerman now runs the risk of being convicted under article 147-A of the Penal Code, for which the sentence can be up to two years in prison.

The complaint filed by the MP-SP states that the Esh administrator continued to post attacks on his social networks, threatening Tanure’s psychological integrity and invading Tanure’s privacy. As narrated by the Prosecutor, Timerman even demanded a payment of one billion reais in exchange for his silence.

It was not a lack of warning: the court had already fined Timerman R$100,000 and ordered the suspension of all his social media profiles – with a warning: if he failed to comply with the decision, he could have his preventive detention ordered. As pointed out by the Judge in this decision, Timerman “behaved in a reckless and irresponsible manner”. And he is still being charged for losses caused to Tanure in the order of R$130 million, upon closing the operation involving Alliar (in April last year). Timerman’s accounts were blocked, but a habeas corpus suspended the collection.

When contacted, lawyers Pierpaolo Cruz Bottini and Pablo Naves Testoni, who represent Nelson Tanure and are now acting as assistant prosecutors in the criminal case against Timerman, preferred not to comment.

In an official note sent to the Valor newspaper by Esh Capital’s press office, Timerman states that “the complaint is an attempt, on the part of Nelson Tanure, to retaliate and silence those who are reporting evidence of illicit activities in the capital market, which harm thousands of investors of all profiles. And that is a pattern of behavior.”