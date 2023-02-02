By Krystal Hu

TORONTO, Canada (Reuters) – OpenAI, creator of the popular chatbot ChatGPT, has released a tool to identify text generated by artificial intelligence, the company said on Wednesday.

ChatGPT is a free program that generates text in response to a request, including articles, essays, jokes and even poetry, which has gained great popularity since its debut in November, while raising concerns about copyright and plagiarism.

The artificial intelligence classifier, a language model trained on the dataset of text pairs, aims to distinguish text written by robots. The program uses a variety of sources to address issues such as automated disinformation campaigns and academic dishonesty, the company said.

In its public beta mode, OpenAI recognizes that the detection tool is not very reliable on text with less than a thousand characters and that text written by artificial intelligence can be edited to deceive the classifier.

“We’re making this classifier publicly available to get feedback on whether imperfect tools like this one are useful,” OpenAI said.

“We recognize that the identification of text written by artificial intelligence has been an important point of discussion among educators, and equally important is recognizing the limits and impacts of text classifiers generated by programs in the classroom.”

Since ChatGPT debuted in November and gained widespread popularity among millions of users, some of the largest school districts in the United States, including New York City, have banned the chatbot due to concerns that students could use the software to cheat or plagiarize. works.

OpenAI said it is engaging with educators to discuss features and limitations to ChatGPT and will continue to work on detecting AI-generated text.