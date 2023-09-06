BofA estimates indicate that Amil is valued at between R$10 billion and R$15 billion

The North American Group UnitedHealth Group will sell its operations in Brazil. The company owns the operator Amy and the Americas Medical Services. According to the newspaper Economic valuethe sales process is in its initial phase and should be carried out via different formats – such as a consortium with several interested parties.

BofA estimates (acronym for Bank of America Merrill Lynch) indicate that Amil is valued at between R$10 billion and R$15 billion, without considering the portfolio of individual health plans.

This is not the 1st time that the North American group has tried to sell operations in Brazil. But, in previous negotiations, he tried to split the business. In 2021, the company offered BRL 3 billion for around 340,000 individual health insurance contracts and 4 hospitals. The transaction was blocked by ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) last year.

The decision to sell everything at once, according to the Valueis because of the ANS refusal in the previous attempt and the worsening of the Brazilian health market.

Amil he has around 5.4 million users between health and dental plans, in addition to a network with 19 hospital units, 52 outpatient units and over 1,600 accredited hospitals. Americas Medical Services account with 12 hospitals and 30 medical clinics in 6 Brazilian states.

O Power360 contacted the UnitedHealth Group in the US and Brazil by email to inquire about the deal, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open for demonstration.