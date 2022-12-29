A violent incident took place earlier this week in the department of San Martín, Mendoza, Argentina, when a woman trying to prevent the theft of her new Mercedes Benz was dragged by the thief more than three kilometers on the hood of the car.

According to the local media outlet ‘Diario Mendoza’, The event took place on Tuesday morning at V, shortly after the victim purchased the car and took it home. So, the person who had sold him the vehicle went to the place with the duplicate key, which he had not given to the buyer, and got in with the intention of stealing it.

Realizing what was happening, the woman, identified as Betty, stood in front of the car to prevent the man from taking it away. However, at that moment the latter accelerated, rammed her and then dragged her over the hood.

The terrifying moment was recorded by a witness, who recorded how the victim could barely hold on to the bodywork while the driver was driving at high speed and moving from one side to the other to throw it away. “He’s going to kill her!” Shouted one of the people who witnessed the scenewhile others ran behind the car to help the woman.

In statements to the Argentine station ‘Estación Zafiro 89.5’, Betty gave details about the incident. After identifying his assailant as Héctor Altamiranda, head of security for the Pueblo Nuestro neighborhood, He assured that the man came to his home with the excuse that the car he had sold “was broken.”

“The transaction was already done,” said the victim, who asked Altamiranda to come back the next day so they could talk, since when he showed up at his home it was around 2 in the afternoon. However, the man ignored her and wanted to take the vehicle. “So, I got in front and told him that I was not going to give him the car. I struggled with him and fell on the hood. I raised my leg and as I could I held on to the car. It was something terrible, I can’t explain the situation I experienced. I thought he was dying ”, she recalled and added: “He told me ‘get off, get off’. I zigzag so that I would fall down.

Not satisfied with having dragged her for more than 3 kilometers, the woman stated that Altamiranda stopped the car at one point and attacked her with a knife. “He tried to cut my wrist,” he said, saying that he then sped up again.. “I tried to grab onto the rear view mirror. He just stopped in the Los Hilos neighborhood because my son passed him in the car. It was horrible,” he recounted.

According to the information, Betty suffered some blows and bruises and is out of danger, while His assailant was arrested in the framework of a case that seeks to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA