The famous British TV chef Nigella Lawson has given the owner of an old-fashioned Amsterdam sweet shop special holidays. Lawson recently promoted the business in her Christmas special on TV and this week also to her almost 3 million Instagram followers. The owner has a lot of experience, but was still surprised by Lawson's order. The question is: did she break the house rules?

#Owner #Dutch #candy #store #amazement #order #chef #Nigella #Lawson #39She #hardcore39