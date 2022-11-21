House prices fell by 0.5 percent in October compared to the previous month, the Kadaster and the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced. The two months before, in September and October, there had already been a decline.

In October house prices were still 7.8 percent higher compared to the same month last year. But that growth is leveling off. A month earlier, the increase was 9.4 percent. According to the Kadaster, the price increase of owner-occupied homes leveled off on an annual basis for the sixth month in a row last month. According to the latest figures, the average price of a home is 428,079 euros.

Prices of existing owner-occupied homes reached an all-time low in June 2013. Then there was an upward trend, until August 2022. After that, prices fell for three months in a row. Compared to the trough in June 2013, prices almost doubled in October (plus 96.6 percent).

House prices have been under pressure for months, mainly as a result of rising mortgage interest rates. As a result, people can now borrow less.

According to the Land Registry, 14,863 homes changed hands in October, more than 8 percent less than a year earlier. In the first ten months of this year, 156,621 homes were sold. That is more than 17 percent less than in the same period of 2021.

The Land Registry recently established that the strong rise in house prices seems to be over and that the market is also cooling down in the major cities. For example, Amsterdam showed a quarter-on-quarter decline of just under 1 percent in the third quarter. According to the organization, the capital is often a forerunner in developments in the owner-occupied housing market.