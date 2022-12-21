Existing owner-occupied homes were again more expensive in November than a year earlier, but the sector has not seen such a low price increase in six years. This is the conclusion of the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) in figures published on Thursday. Owner-occupied homes were 4.9 percent more expensive in November than the previous year. That increase was a month earlier another 7.8 percent and one year more than 20 percent.

The prices of existing owner-occupied homes continued to rise roughly from 1995 – when Statistics Netherlands started measuring these figures – until the financial crisis of 2007-2008. Prices stagnated or fell during the credit crisis, reaching a low point in 2013: an existing owner-occupied home cost an average of 206,114 euros in June of that year. From then on, prices went up year after year.

The ‘rising trend’ that CBS noted at the time changed this year. Average prices have fallen from one month to the next since August. For example, the average sales price of an existing owner-occupied home in November was again slightly lower at over 423,000 euros than a month earlier, when it was over 428,000 euros. Still, houses were considerably more expensive last month than during the “trough” in June 2013: about 95 percent.

The number of sales also decreased again last month, Statistics Netherlands concludes based on the Kadaster. More than 15,000 housing transactions were registered in November, about 6 percent less than one year previously. This trend was already visible earlier this year. In the first eleven months of this year, more than 171,000 homes were sold, 16 percent less than in the same months of last year.

Real estate agents’ association NVM noted earlier this year that there was a turnaround in the housing market in the third quarter. The main reasons for this are rising mortgage interest rates, strong inflation and the also increased energy bills of many Dutch people. Monthly payments were therefore higher, while home buyers could borrow less from the bank.

The housing market is facing several problems, concluded the Rutte IV cabinet that took office at the beginning of this year, including that houses on both the rental and owner-occupied markets are too expensive. To counter this, Minister of Housing Hugo de Jonge (CDA) formulated various new construction goals. The cabinet wants to have built at least 900,000 homes by 2030. This must include 250,000 social rental homes and 350,000 rental and owner-occupied homes in the middle segment.

Various parties involved have so far expressed criticism of the entirety of plans for the housing market. For example, the sector association Bouwend Nederland stated that the number of homes to be built may be unrealistic. Until now, agreements have been made with provinces, but according to Bouwend Nederland, the market was not involved in all deals. Moreover, many of the agreements made have not been finalized because there is no zoning plan yet.