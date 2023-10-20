It was her American bully, her Cayla, who bit the much smaller dog Jessy to death and everyone saw it on television. She’s devastated. But the reactions after the much-discussed broadcast of Bureau Rotterdam also hurt her and that is why the owner tells her story once. “Not my dog, but my daughter and I should get an injection. Madness at its finest.”

#Owner #devastated #American #bully #bit #dog #death #wouldnt