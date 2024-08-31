Owner control | Minister Strand on the company operating in Helsinki-Vantaa: It is up to the security authorities to assess the connections to Russia

Owner control|The parent company of Aviator, which provides ground services at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, has been assessed as a security risk in its home country of Lithuania due to its connections with Russia.

to Helsinki-Vantaa The possible connections of the Aviator company operating at the airport to Russia is a matter that primarily belongs to the safety authority, not the minister of ownership control, to be evaluated, says the minister who became the minister of ownership control in June Joakim Strand (r).

Strand does not go into details regarding what kind of dialogue the company may have had with the security authorities. However, he says that he trusts the activities of the security authorities in Finland.

“Both Finnair and Finavia cooperate closely with the safety authorities, that’s all I can comment on,” Strand states.

His according to him, Finnair has communicated to him that a thorough background investigation has also been carried out on the Aviator company before cooperation agreements have been concluded with it.

“The state, as the owner, of course requires that all companies in which it is somehow involved operate responsibly. This also applies to their supply chains, which also includes background checks on partners,” says Strand.

Discourse Aviator, which offers ground services at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, took off when HS toldthat Aviator’s parent company Avia Solutions Group has been assessed as a security risk in its home country of Lithuania, as it has been assessed to have connections with Russian intelligence and security services.

The parent company itself has considered the assessment to be incorrect.

In 2022, the Minister of Ownership Guidance warned the Aviation Union A girl from Tuppurai (sd) About Aviator’s connections, but at the time the matter was not considered to lead to action by the owner control department.

Also the head of the state’s ownership steering department Maija Strandberg there is stated To HS, that the assessment of the matter belongs to the safety authorities, not to the owner control department.