The owner and manager of a defective cable car, in which eight people were trapped in the middle of a ravine in Pakistan, They were arrested for ignoring several notices about the safety of the facilitythe local police announced Thursday.

Six schoolchildren and two adults were trapped for more than 12 hours on Tuesday, August 22. in the cable car because of a breakdown, in a mountainous and isolated region of northwest Pakistan, until being rescued at night.

“The cables used were of mediocre quality and the machines also needed to be serviced“Tahir Ayub Khan, a senior police official in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, explained.

“An initial notice was given to the owner in June, and another in August“, he added.

According to Khan, the owner had been urged to renew the machinery, improve the quality of the cables and obtain a safety certificate from the local administration. “The manager and the owner were detained by the police for an investigation,” he explained.

(Be sure to read: ‘Everything is a lie’: Russian government rejects accusations of Prigozhin’s death).

Videos of the moments of anguish and the rescue

The teenagers were on their way to school when two of the three cables that operated the cab gave way, making it stop at more than 300 meters high.

At first, the rescuers managed to get a child out by helicopter, but the aircraft had to return to the base due to bad weather and the arrival of night. The videos of that moment were shared on social networks.

So, Pakistani special services (SSG) commandos They used the same cable from which the cable car hung to slide down the zip line and help the rest of the trapped.

Clips were also shared in which you can see the group of people trapped in the cable car, suspended at a great height.

This type of handmade cabins, which work with cables or even with simple ropes, are common in Pakistan to connect isolated villages in mountainous areas.

On Wednesday, the authorities announced the closure of all such devices for a week, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for inspection.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

With information from AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Who were the other passengers on the plane in which Wagner’s leader was traveling?

-Fukushima nuclear plant: what does the water that began to discharge into the ocean contain?

-Video captures the moment when two people jump from a plane about to crash