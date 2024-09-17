Home World

From: Victoria Krumbeck, Romina Kunze

A favor between siblings? Doesn’t always seem obvious. A woman demands money from her sister because she looked after her niece.

Munich – Parents are usually grateful for the support of their family when it comes to looking after their children. A quick visit to the grandparents or aunt can often be a big help. This was the case with Jessica, who had left her daughter Victoria with her sister for the weekend so she could go to work. But this care turned out to be unexpectedly expensive.

Young mother receives a bill from her sister after babysitting: “Ridiculous”

On April 24, 2024, Jessica shared in a video TikTok her anger. She reported that she had entrusted her daughter Victoria to her sister. After the care, the sister presented Jessica with a bill for 72 US dollars (about 65 euros). “Here is a list of everything Victoria used in my house,” the sister added.

The babysitter argued, “Times are getting tougher and I think it’s only fair that we charge for the things she used while she was here.” The list included numerous items, including flushing the toilet at $0.50 per flush, a bag of chips for $1, and $10 for using the Wi-Fi. The little girl was also charged for drinks consumed at her aunt’s house and a requested trip to the park.

A mother also meticulously calculated all the “expenses” that her daughter’s friend had incurred while she was visiting them.

Paying for a favor? Not normal, that’s the conclusion of users about sibling dispute

Jessica angrily asks in her TikTok video: “How ridiculous is she?” and concludes: “She really has problems.” The nurse even noted a payment deadline on her bill and added: “Can’t wait for her to come back.” Users’ comments also showed surprise.

Jessica (l.) and her sister are arguing online. The reason: her sister sent her a bill for babysitting. © Photomontage Screenshot TikTok/@305_lil1/xo.jessyy

One user commented with a laughing smiley: “I’m surprised she didn’t put toilet paper on the list.” Other comments included: “I’m with you. Who pays for a favor?” and “That’s definitely not normal.” However, users did understand the point that Jessica’s daughter had peed in the bed. Jessica’s sister had charged $10 for that.

Argument between siblings over babysitting escalates: “If you don’t pay, I’ll take you to court”

One user made fun of the bill in a comment: “Your daughter was probably trying to save you another dishwashing fee, but that resulted in the peeing in bed fee.” Jessica’s sister also posted a TikTok video about the incident. In it, she accused Jessica of sending Victoria to her without food. Therefore, she had to provide food for her niece that she had actually bought for her own children.

In the video published on April 24, she threatened: “If you don’t pay, I’ll take you to court.” Some TikTok users doubted the seriousness of the story. Jessica’s sister wrote on her TikTok channel: “Mostly satire and sarcasm.” So only Jessica and her sister can answer whether the bill is real.

A professional nanny would probably have been cheaper, as one TikToker discovered when she hired one for her newborn so she could sleep at night. However, it is not unusual for social media users to seek financial support online. One TikToker wanted to use this method to scrape together money for her outrageously expensive wedding dress.