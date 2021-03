Own goal of West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek is voted the English Premier League’s (Premier League) best goal of the week. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The midfielder hit his goal after hitting Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazett in a game that ended 3-3. The top five also includes goals from Patrick Bamford (Leeds), Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck (both Brighton), and Jesse Lingard (West Ham).