It is likely that Luis Buñuel was right when he wrote in his memoirs that “Portugal is a country further from us than India”. Neighbor issue. What he had not foreseen is that the television series would gradually dilute that distance, after all, to know is to understand.

The seven chapters of the interesting own cause, the Portuguese series that shows HBO Max, allows to know the ins and outs of justice and daily life in a small Portuguese town, with a judge and an inspector as protagonists. Of course, in everyday life extraordinary situations arise, in this case the death of a young man in strange circumstances, a fact that the local police inspector must resolve and the judge judge.

Directed by João Nuno Pinto and performed by Margarida Vila-Nova and Nuno Lopes in the leading roles, own cause combines two models of television series with sober elegance and orthodox narrative: the one that takes place in the courts and the police series, also called not to gowithout disdaining a love story, which achieves, we suppose, a wide acceptance, since to the entertaining theme we must add a functional realization, far from so many digital tricks and “rattle-scripts”, paraphrasing the great Marsé when he He was referring to the literary style of those who put artificial and empty noise before the effort of longing for what was well done.

The series also shows the habits of adolescents, those strange beings in which we have all passed with more or less grace that, naturally, do not differ at all from those of other countries “so close and so far”, as the classic would say. What has been said: to know is to understand and the Portuguese series effectively fulfills its mission. question of talent

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP