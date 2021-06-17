Owls The final letter stood in the barrel against Russia, but the Owls have enough faith to continue – “We have all the seams”

Toni Korkeakunnas, a member of the coaching team, saw developments in Finland’s game in the Russia match.

Terijoki

Thursday, the day after the losing Russia match, the Owl Camp welcomed the Russia match and analyzed both the previous match and the future opponent Belgium. The challenge is very tough, as the Owls should be able to secure their place in the first round of the playoffs by taking a point or three points from Belgium.

Observer of the opponents of the owls Toni Korkeakunnas and a midfielder Robin Lod assured at Thursday’s press conference that the team has a strong belief in achieving a sequel. Before the European Championships, expectations in Finland were moderate, but after the team’s victory in the value debut, expectations have risen among the audience.

“When we came to the Games, we believed we belonged here. The first thought was that we wanted a place to continue. We have all the seams to it in the last game. In this group, we strongly believe that we will get a place to continue, ”Lod said.

“While the result was not desirable in the latter match, we saw a lot of progress in the game. One big theme was the boldness of the game, and the boys showed their courage to play. The ball game was significantly better than the first game. It creates the belief that we can continue to work miracles. This is a crazy team. We have been together for 25 days, and now the team spirit is even closer, ”said Toni Korkeakunnas.

Russia against Finland had to leave the pursuit station for the second half. The start of the chase was promising, as Finland won half of its ten attacks leading to a shot during the first quarter of the second half.

In the last half hour, there were only three feed chains that led to the shot, and none of the shots were aimed at the goal.

Pyry Soiri left the field with a smile on his face as he was substituted 75 minutes into the game, as his team was in the lead.

“We had a really good episode for a longer period of time in the second half. The exchanges were a bit cluttered when we saw that it was working. Then we made the first direct exchanges when Lassi Lappalainen and Pyry Soiri came into the ring, and Joni Kauko before them. The end of the rush was sluggish, ”the College said.

“Yesterday we analyzed the whole game and thought. We are not happy with how it ended. We will certainly learn from it. ”

The exchanges did not want to comment on the exchanges because he said he could not comment on them.

The match at the end of the topper Paulus Arajuuri was lifted to the top, and Glen Chamber practically moved into his place as the opening player of the game. The owls perhaps raised too many players to the last line, when below it Finland was weak in the fight for second balls.

How were you prepared for losing, and how can you comment on the manner and structure of the game at the point when the handicap was applied for at the end?

“We are always prepared to be in the lead or in the chase. There are plans for that. At the very end, we straightforwardly sought solutions. In the loss position, we were able to create pretty well [paikkoja] and we got to print Russia pretty cramped. The very last letter remained a torso. ”

According to Robin Lodi, his overwhelming feelings after the Russia match were disappointing.

“I think we’ve shown that we can win. We had seams to win. ”

From the University was asked Teemu Pukin condition. Most of Finland’s finish points have come To Joel Pohjanpalo in two matches, although Puk had two goal-scoring situations against Russia. Buck was replaced at the end of the match and Lappalainen replaced him.

Teemu Pukki entered the game for Russia as the match clock showed 75 minutes.

“I’m not the right person to judge Puk’s condition. It seemed that he was untrained [loukkaantumisen jälkeen]. He is constantly approaching his own peak. Attackers, of course, need success. Teemu works terribly in training, ”said Korkeakunnas.

“Yes, he’s fine, and certainly in top condition.”

The high school said of the Northern Fire that he can see how high the attacker’s self-confidence is. The College said the idea of ​​coaching is to take advantage of different types of players in different ways. According to him, they have worked well as a couple, and Pukki has made room in the attack on Pohjanpalo.

From the Belgium match there will be a hot struggle not only because of the stakes, but also because of the weather. St. Petersburg is promised a heat of 28-30 degrees for the match day. According to Lodi and Korkeakunnas, the heat can affect the nature of the game.

“I’m used to playing in the heat during my career. Neither team hardly wants a goal-to-finish run in the heat. You don’t think about that inside the game, ”Lod said.

“It requires special action from the maintenance and coaching team to pay special attention to hydration. To some extent, it may affect [peliin], as Robin said. You don’t see an open-to-end running race. ”

According to the University, the captain of Finland Tim Sparv is available for Monday’s Belgium match.

“Our greatest strengths continue to be the functionality of the collective defense game and the Diamond Situational Changes.”

Read all HS European Championship stories at hs.fi/emkisat

Subscribe to the sports newsletter at www.hs.fi/urheil

Read more: Denmark and Belgium will meet in the evening: In this way, different results would affect Finland’s future

Read more: The little one was caught, Markku Kanerva said – the show of empathy players’ empathy for Eriksen garnered the coach’s praise

Read more: The attention value of the owls rose due to the dramatic Danish match to “a thousand times” compared to normal, now the sponsors are trying to benefit from the attention

Read more: Finland suffered a bitter defeat to Russia with European Championship greens, Pohjanpalo’s goal scarce