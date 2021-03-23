Owls The brothers and Niila Paulus Arajuuri did not compete with each other as children ever: “I’ve always been a big fan of my brother”

Paulus and Niila Arajuuri never competed with each other as children and as adults they live off each other’s dreams. Now the brothers record company is releasing a song about a dream of generations that came true. “I’ve always been a big fan of my brother.”

With large ones the stories have numerous narrators and versions. The story of the owls has been immortalized on the covers and songs many times already, and the latest implementation will be revealed this week. The dream of generations The song was born out of brotherly love and the feeling of seeing another dream come true.

When Paulus Arajuuri, 32, played a match against Liechtenstein in November 2019 in Helsinki, excited his brother Niila, 34, match in Berlin. Niila, who has been a musician, has lived there for several years.

“I watched the settlement match with my German girlfriend. He wondered next to me when I couldn’t sit during the whole match. I went on my knees sometimes. As the final whistle came, I saw Paul raise his hands toward the sky and fell to his knees. I myself was completely confused at that moment and my girlfriend recorded my elf dance on the video, confused. ”

The emotional storm served as inspiration The dream of generations for the song, which will be released on Friday, March 26th. Niila Arajuure’s first Finnish song is published by the brothers’ joint record company Wellos.

“The song was born from the feeling of how big a thing getting into the races was. It was such an important thing that the song was a bit like writing itself. I called it for Paul, and he called it for his gang buddy. The reception was so amazing that it felt right to publish it for the whole people, ”says Niila Arajuuri.

When the Finnish national football team’s place in the European Championships was confirmed on November 15, 2019, Paulus Arajuuri, the topper of the Owls, fell to his knees on the field and shouted with joy.­

The dream of generations

It’s a long time to wait

More than a hundred years will not bring tears to the swamp

Our boys will leave in euros

(Niila ft. Replica – The dream of generations)

Paul was in Cyprus when he first heard the song. The brothers’ mother happened to be visiting Paul at the time.

“I put the song to play, and we jumped with my mom. Fortunately, no one saw that moment. The song combines Big Brother’s voice, my fanaticism of Nipa’s music, Owls, my own success and a journey with Owls. I got pretty confused when I heard the song, ”Paul says.

There is a flock of siblings in Arajuuri: a musician, a national team footballer and the youngest Adeliina is an actress.

Paul says he has always been a little brother who has looked up at his big brother. Niila has been the star player in the family for Paul.

“I’ve done everything that the older brother would be proud of me. The song is so awesome because it tells the story of an event that has long felt like a distant dream. It leaves a lifelong memory. I’ve always been a big fan of my brother. After all, that song for me personally is even a little too much. It only helps to hope that others will hear it the same as I do. ”

The national teammates have already heard the song and given positive feedback.

“Without mentioning the names, someone said there were tears in their eyes. There has been a bit of really positive feedback from all directions. ”

Oh what a time to be alive

And what wealth is felt

When the melody of the country of birth

the highest echo is obtained

When we are made history

The song the arch rises from melancholy to euphoria and, according to Paul, describes well the journey of the Owls.

Niila has lived in Berlin for five years and says she already misses Finland. No wonder the song is also an ode to Finnishness in his mind.

The song, which starts on acoustic guitar, has blue-and-white clichés, the hum of Wings of Owls and a connection to the childhood of the brothers in Nummela. Their childhood friend, rap artist Lines, ended up with the song and is in the voice in part c of the song.

Shortly before the venue was secured, the brothers decided to set up a record company with a friend Janne Kyöstilän with. The ending of the song as the company’s first release, they say, is a great coincidence.

Paul says he didn’t want to benefit financially from the song, which is such a big deal for him on an emotional level.

“I didn’t want the song to be related to anything business for me. We decided that any income that might come to me would go to Finnish fudish juniors. ”

Paulus Arajuuri lives and plays football in Cyprus for Paphos FC.­

Niila Arajuuri, 34, has lived in Berlin for the past five years, where she has pursued a career as a musician.­

Niilan the first album was released by German Universal Music and was managed by Comusic Productions along with singer star Samu Haberin with. The next record will be released by the brothers’ joint record company.

“In a record company the size of Universal Music, expectations are naturally high, and after the first record, it felt like I was in a musical plaster myself. Musically, going back to the roots and timing for my own company felt right. Comusic’s role in my journey was huge, and it was great to get their support for our ideal from a record company. ”

Niila is currently making her second English-language album, so the release of the song Huuhkajat is an intermediate project for her.

“For me, the reward is already when I heard about the reactions of Paul and his teammates. Of course, it would be great if other Finns and their football people took ownership of the song. ”

Brothers have supported each other equally in adulthood in the pursuit of dreams. According to Niila, it is the cancellation of childhood, where the competition shone with its absence even when Niila was playing football.

“Our parents have said we had no competition with each other. Of course when we have different professions it is even easier to support one and be happy for the other. Can you better crystallize this idea? ”

“Good answer. I do not think the situation would be different even if we were in the same field. We have not had mutual envy. We have always been on the same team. Diversity is greatly wealth. My favorite hobby has been following Nila’s music stuff. It’s nice to watch the siblings sing and act, ”Paul says.

According to Niila, both are in a windy field, and both have been able to support each other during difficult times.

“If I’ve been playing unbelievably shit the match, has been nice to call Nipalle, because he thinks I have still gone well.”

Songs are sung from this

Even after a century

Oh Finland is, oh Finland is is is

Oh Finland is so wonderful

During the corona period the brothers have barely seen each other. Last summer, Paul quickly visited the Nile in Berlin between flights. Both have been able to practice their own profession in the shadow of the corona.

“I miss the feeling for football and the audience for matches. In the big picture, of course, it’s a small thing. I am grateful that we get to play games and I get to pursue my profession. I am well aware of how hard the corona afflicting the people. I don’t feel I can afford to complain about anything. It only helps to hope for everyone that the situation will go better, ”says Paul.

Early last summer, he was afflicted with a disease caused by a coronavirus. At the time, he still didn’t want to tell about it because he didn’t want to feel like he was a “walking Korona”.

“I had been waiting a long time to get to Finland, and getting sick was a hard hit. When I came to Finland last summer, I got sick. It was by no means a nice experience, but I feel like I got close when I compare it to the stories of others. ”

“The most heated thing about it was that there might be symptoms you haven’t experienced before. They may be a little frightened when they can’t understand what’s going on. ”

Niila Arajuure had a plan to release music in Finnish sometime in the future. Then the Owl’s dream came true, and Niila’s first Finnish song was written by herself. “The words came really easily. Because of my football fanaticism and Paul. ”­

Niila says he was worried about his brother because of the disease.

“There was so little information back then that it was a new thing. I knew Paul was in ironic condition and should not be at risk. He recovered well as expected, but it was exciting. ”

The dream of generations came true, but it has been expected to be experienced since last summer. The personal dreams of the brothers have also moved on.

“I’ve tried to think of the basic optimism that yes this all be overcome, and tried to keep the dreams alive. I myself lucky when I have been able to continue their plate to do, but can not hope that the assistance would find time for those addresses where it is most needed, “Niila says, referring to the plight of the event industry.

According to Paul, things went to a new priority last year, but he has enough patience.

“When the pandemic came, it quickly realized that football and dreams are just dreams when it comes to people’s well-being and health. However, as long as the races have not been canceled, I have not had the feeling that something has been taken away. ”

“The wait has only fueled the motivation to train more.”

Niila ft. The replica – The Dream of Generations will be released on Friday, March 26th. Finland will start the World Cup qualifiers with a home game against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, March 24 at 9.45 pm. Viafree y V Sport Soccer shows the match.