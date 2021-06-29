Owls Statistics reveal: Lukas Hradecky is even the best goalkeeper at the European Championships

Lukas Hradecky excelled as the best fighter in the early stages of the European Football Championship, but too few Players in the Owls raised their performance in the European Championship in the same way. There is room for improvement in how the strikers and midfielders could have been more successful. Based on the statistical data, HS evaluates how the Owls succeeded in the European Championships.

Lukas Hradecky remonstrated furiously with the referee after Denmark had another decision go against them.

Keeper

Lukas Hradecky

270 minutes of play

From one despite his own goal, Lukas Hradecky was one of the best goalkeepers in the early stages of the European Championship, if not the best. The Owl’s defensive game would have collapsed into a pile without Hradecky’s top defenses. Even before Tuesday’s games, Hradecky had the best ratio of the tournament when the number of goals conceded was deducted from the opponent’s goal-scoring value. In practice, the ratio means that Hradecky fights shots much better than average.

Hradecky is now the first Finnish goalkeeper to have defeated both the playoffs and the penalty kick in the European Championships, and even in the same match. The Danish match was a top match for him, the Russia match was really good and the Belgium match was good despite his own goal.

Defenders

Nikolai Alho

20 minutes of play

Nikolai Alho remained almost entirely a bench warmer when Jukka Raitala took over the right sideback / wingback. Alho has evolved from a winger to a winger / side support at a mature age, which can sometimes be noticed in a defensive game.

Entered the field at the end of the Belgium match.

Paulus Arajuuri looked thoughtfully at the Krestovski stadium’s stands before the Russia match.

Paulus Arajuuri

270 minutes of play

Paul Arajuuri apparently charmed during almost the entire European Championships in Finland and at the same time won foreign fans for himself. Arajuuri enjoyed the European Championship tournament with every cell, which was visible as a constant smile even after the ball had hit the lower end painfully. An important spiritual leader.

The Belgium match was the top match from Arajuuri, which was reflected in 16 wins and only one misconception, with a percentage of successful passes of 98%. On average, Arajuuri performed in the competitions at a fairly good level as in the European Championship qualifiers. Heart palpitations were caused by numerous slides, which, however, did not become setbacks.

Jukka Raitala

254 minutes of play

Yucca In addition to Joona Toivio, Raitala is perhaps the most undervalued player in the national team. When he doesn’t make a number of himself, someone else has to do it. Raitala usually plays at a sure good level, although not great.

Raitala started the race satisfactorily, played excellently against Russia, but betrayed a bit against Belgium. In Russia, he managed 83 percent of the ball (for example, passes, overtaking), but lost as many as 16 balls against Belgium.

Daniel O’Shaughnessy succeeded in the European Championships but was also disappointed after the Belgium match.

Daniel O’Shaughnessy

270 minutes of play

Daniel O’Shaughnessy was by far the most surprising breakthrough player in the European Championship tournament. Hardly anyone outside the team knew how big a role O’Shaughnessy would play in the tournament. It was thanks to a good left foot. The Veikkausliiga player played full minutes and even very well.

O’Shaughnessy was playing in the rebound, which lowered the score of the match. He played really well in the Danish and Belgian battles. Won an average of 19 balls per match, which is a really good number.

By all accounts, a move from HJK to a tougher series is promised in the near future.

Pyry Soiri

15 minutes of play

Quarter Against Russia, it was revealed that Soir could have gotten more out of the tournament if the head coach had not selected such defensive players for the opening line-ups.

During his quarter, Soiri gave all ten passes to his own, won three balls, tackled three times and as a result of Soiri’s seven presses, Finland won the ball three times. Soir needs to get to a club where he gets responsibility.

Joona Toivio

265 minutes of play

Jonah Along with Glen Kamara, Urone and Hradecky, Toivio was among the best players in Finland. Toivio played almost flawlessly in three matches against top opponents, indicating that he would be able to play in a tougher league than Sweden’s Allsvenskan.

If Toivio had the same gestures and charisma as Arajuuri, the general public would probably consider him the leader of Finnish defense.

Against Russia, Toivio literally shone when he made ten cutouts and won four of his five duelings. In the Belgium game, he blocked the attempts of the stars to score goals.

Jere Uronen reacted with astonishment after the referee whistled a foul for him in a duel against Leandro Trossard of Belgium (left).

Jere Uronen

250 minutes of play

Jere The male has often been left to miss a better level of performance in national matches, but now a much-needed level increase was obtained. Uranen’s good performances were also noticed outside Finland. The biggest weakness of winger defenders or side supports is usually defending the back area of ​​the goal, but Uronen defended it as if his life depended on it.

The match against Russia was a top match for Urone, and Uronen also played a really good level against Belgium. Against Russia, Uronen won 20 balls and lost five. Gave the first goal pass in the history of the Owners’ value race.

Uronen and Schüller were two players who, based on statistics, clearly managed to raise their level from Huuhkaji in the comparison of the last ten games.

Leo Väisänen

1 minute of play

Leo Väisänen will be offered a place as the mantle heir of Arajuure and Toivio. Future bearer if development continues.

Midfielders

Fredrik Jensen

6 minutes of play

As an attacker, Fredrik Jensen was unable to overtake Finland’s top pair. When Kanerva trusted the same players in midfield all the time, Jensen was left with a marginal role in the team. No notable gameplay.

At Glen Kamara, sweat flowed even before the match in Belgium in the hot weather of St. Petersburg.

Glen Chamber

270 minutes of play

Glen Kamara played at a good level, but he also missed a little more courage with the ball and the courage to pass the players. The Chamber made one small misjudgment, which was contributing to a setback against Russia.

For Kamara, the Russia match was a top match, the Belgium match close to that and the Denmark match a good performance. It’s hard to imagine Owls without a Chamber anymore. A couple more of these kind of ball skills would be needed for the team.

Kamara fed an average of 90 percent of their passes per match.

Joni Kauko

57 minutes of play

Joni Kauko’s role was to bring the extra energy and muscles needed for the game from the bench in three matches. Could not work miracles, but also did not disappoint. A long-distance move to the Indian Super League doesn’t really improve his position on the A national team. It has been a loyal and reliable player whose National Team career possibly culminated in a European Championship tournament.

Robin Lod

269 ​​minutes of play

In the European Championships became apparent to the European football audience how good a presser Robin Lod is. In that, he was one of the best in the race. Lodi’s key figures would be even better if the team had more good pressers, in which case Finland would have won more balls after Lodi’s press.

Lod usually plays for the national team at such a good level that a slightly weaker Danish match surprised. He then improved his game and reached a good level of performance. At the attacking end, he would have been expected to have more successful acts of action, as would the entire team. Against Russia, he gave two passes from which Huuhkajat could have scored.

In a comparison of the last ten games, Lod played a little weaker in the tournament than in previous games.

Rasmus Schüller

112 minutes of play

Rasmus Schüller started on Sparv’s place against Russia and came in exchange for Sparv’s place against Belgium. The match in Russia was not entirely successful and was involved in a setback. Belgium played well and won ten balls for Finland in half an hour.

Schüller excelled especially as a rigger and presser. By Tuesday, he was among the top 15 tacklers in the tournament, given the number of tackles and successful tackles per match. In light of the statistics, Schüller did better in the tournament than in previous matches this year and last.

Owl captain Tim Sparv thanked the Finnish supporters after the defeat to Belgium.

Tim Sparv

135 minutes of play

One the topic of discussion is how the Finnish games would have gone if captain Tim Sparv had been in full play. Markku Kanervan had to put Sparv in a little tattered condition on the field. He played well against Denmark, fluttered against Russia and played a really good match against Belgium.

In the future, there should be a player in the Owls who has Sparv’s game vision and feed security, but much faster movement. The percentage of Sparv’s successful passes averaged 90.

The importance of Sparv for the team is also indicated by the fact that Finland’s rebounds were created when he was not on the field.

Attackers

Marcus Forss

7 minutes of play

Marcus Forss reached the field at the end of two matches. No successful passes or shots in that time. Probably a regular member of the Owl team in the future.

Lassi Lappalainen

15 minutes of play

Lassi Lappalainen got a guard on the field against Russia. Not much to mention gameplay. Lappalainen will be in the role of an intervening time in those matches in which Huuhkajat plays with his 5–3–2 grouping.

Joel Pohjanpalo, who was pleased with his winning goal and Huuhkaji’s victory, radiated satisfaction after the victory over Denmark.

Joel Pohjanpalo

244 minutes of play

Joel Pohjanpalo remains in the history books as the author of Huuhkajoki’s first value tournament goal. The other was close, but was sentenced to offside.

When Pukki was not fully in tune, Pohjanpalo carried the team at the attacking head. The Russia match was very good from Pohjanpalos, although the goal was doomed. As a target striker, Pohjanpalo lost a little too many balls and lost the duel.

According to the goal value of the Pohjanpalo goal situations, he scored exactly the one goal he had to score from those places.

Teemu Puk’s powers disappeared as a result of an injury in the spring.

Teemu Pukki

240 minutes of play

Pukin fitness was one of the biggest annoyances of the Finnish European Championships. Pukki towed his goals to the team’s European Championship tournament, but was disabled in the tournament. It showed up more or less in all three matches. Running power was still found, but the gameplay was lacking.

Finland’s winning goal was being presented in the Danish match, and Russia was already scoring goals. In the Belgian match, he placed the ball at a point where he should have already left.

In addition to Lodi, Buck was one of the most active squeezers in the first blocks of all the players in the tournament. Like Lodi, Pukki was slightly underperforming his normal level in the last ten games.

No playing time: Jesse Joronen, Anssi Jaakkola, Nicholas Hämäläinen, Thomas Lam, Robert Ivanov, Robert Taylor and Onni Valakari.

Sources: Uefa, MyCoazh, Sports Reference.

