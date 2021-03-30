Owls Owl captain Tim Sparvin’s knee was cut, the cause of injury still a mystery

Sparv has been on the sidelines for an estimated four weeks.

Finland captain of the national football team Tim Sparvin a rupture of the outer helix of the knee and cartilage damage were cut on Tuesday in Helsinki. Recovery from surgery takes an estimated four weeks.

Sparv broke his knee in last week’s World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was no longer involved in Sunday’s Ukraine match.

An inspection on Friday found that the knee required surgical treatment.

“During the match, I felt something happened in my knee. For myself, there is still a small question mark about what happened in the situation and how the injury came, ”Sparv reiterates his injury at the medical center. Sports in the Bee press release.

“After the game, I wondered if the injury would go away on its own with a little rest, but it quickly became clear that the injury required treatment.”

The operation was performed by an orthopedist and a traumatologist Mikko Kirjavainen. He said the surgery went according to plan and the prognosis for recovery is good.

“The cartilage damage to the left knee and the rupture of the coil were cleaned. The foot may be moved and weight may be given to it immediately. Rehabilitation begins immediately after Easter, and a return to the team’s rehearsals and games will take place in approximately a month. ”

Sparv play in the Greek Super League at AEL FC.

Finland played a draw against Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina. On Wednesday, the program will still have a practice match against Switzerland in St. Gallen.