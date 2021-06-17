Owls Jukka Raitala trained frantically, reached the top level, but carried a sore secret – Now the defender of the Owls is ready to talk about the father who took the alcohol

Jukka Raitala in the training of the Finnish national football team in Russia.

Jukka Raitala, the defender of the owls, hid the secret inside for years. Now he is ready to talk about a sore point because he believes telling about it can help other people. The secret is also the reason why football became a getaway for him from everyday life.

Owls defender Jukka Raitala remember the mere good of his childhood. Childhood has left behind images of happy times when the family spent a lot of time at the cottage. Memory images become gloomier in youth.

“It’s still something for me that’s hard to talk about.”