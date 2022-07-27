By Johan Inan

In the month that he made his long-awaited scribble, in the stadium where his name increasingly boldly circled with strong performances, Wijndal wants to immediately take his first prize as a professional in what should be his official debut for Ajax. When the battle for the Johan Cruijff Scale between the Austrian mountains comes up, the cheerful back smiles for the umpteenth time. “I am certainly looking forward to it. I find myself getting better at it with the boys. I can’t wait to get it either really to play and win prizes with Ajax.”