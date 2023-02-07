The career of Pato O’Ward it is mainly linked to the experience in IndyCar, which he will continue behind the wheel of the team again this year Arrow McLaren SP. A team, with which it has been competing continuously since 2020, which in turn boasts a unique prestige of its kind, thanks to its long presence in the Circus and the numerous successes it has achieved. A union between the team involved in the latter category and the one based in the United States, which also gave the Mexican driver the opportunity to concretely approach the top motorsport series, above all with the holding of testing sessions in 2021 following his first IndyCar win.

Track tests that were also repeated in 2022 in Barcelona with the previous year’s single-seater, up to participation in the PL1 of the Abu Dhabi GP and the subsequent postseason group tests. All of this has therefore allowed O’Ward to make his dream of greater involvement in Formula 1 more concrete, but with the 23-year-old himself preferring to underline his main objective for the immediate future. Not having the serious opportunity to be able to race full time in the Circus, O’Ward in fact wants to keep the two experiences as separate as possible, so as not to compromise work in one or the other.

“Everything about F1 is more of an off-season project – has explained – my focus will be on IndyCar for the next few monthsbut of course it was more than pleasant [lavorare con la F1]. It was great. Much of my off-season before I went home was F1, but I’m also excited to be back in IndyCar, as it’s always a little strange going from one car to another. During the season, the IndyCar calendar is so busy that you only risk hurting yourself trying to fit in a few days of testing in F1. This will be this year’s challenge”.