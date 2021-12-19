The first day of post-season testing, which took place on December 14 at the Abu Dhabi circuit, saw the Mexican driver’s absolute debut in an F1 car. Pato O’Ward. The pilot, engaged in IndyCar with the Arrow McLaren SP team, completed the first km just behind the wheel of the McLaren, being struck by the power of the Circus cars and not hiding a certain physical fatigue due to the stresses to which the F1 driver is subjected.

The 22-year-old, who was called up by the Woking team as a recognition award for his win in Texas earlier this season, also expressed his desire to one day compete in the top flight. However, as explained by the person concerned, the possible arrival in F1 would arrive without facing the preparatory categories and, possibly, directly by IndyCar.

The Mexican specified his project as follows: “I am very happy in IndyCar – he has declared – and I will continue with McLaren next year too, but if I could make the switch here it would be straight from IndyCar. I am not going to go to any other junior, be it F2 or F3. I drove in Formula 2 and to be totally honest I don’t have a lot of good things to say about it. On the contrary, F1 is simply insane. Coming from IndyCar I had no particular problems adapting, so much so that I ended up feeling very at home. During the tests the team analyzed the data, and I could have increased the pace once I got to know the car better, but the foundations are very good, and I can be happy. I never wanted the test to end – added O’Ward – it was just amazing. All we drivers are aiming for is just to go as fast as you can, brake as late as possible, and feel all the sensations this car is capable of transmitting. Obviously, I didn’t know the car before testing, so it was a big surprise for me. Moreover, when you keep the same pace as the drivers who have known the characteristics of the car for 2.3 or 4 years, you also feel more grip. They are cars that bend the laws of physics, and it’s just absurd, just like what drivers are capable of doing. For the moment – he concluded – I have no plans for other tests in F1, but I will bother Zak Brown to have other possibilities ”.