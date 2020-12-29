AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi has once again given a statement on Love Jihad. Owaisi said, ‘The court has made it clear that the government cannot interfere in the life of any Indian citizen under Articles 21, 14 and 25 of the Constitution. But the BJP is completely violating the fundamental right of the Constitution.Earlier, Owaisi had instructed the states that brought the law on love jihad to read the constitution. Owaisi had said that any such law is in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

‘Special marriage act should be abolished’

Owaisi had said that the special marriage act should be abolished if it is to do the same. BJP is trying to wander unemployed youth. He had said that there was a flood in Hyderabad, so what help did the Modi government provide at that time? Asuddin Owaisi had said that if you ask anything to the BJP leader, the name of Owaisi traitor and finally Pakistan will come out of his mouth.

UP government has brought the law on 28 November

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a law on 28th of last month to stop Love Jihad. Since then, 14 cases have been registered so far. At the same time, 51 people have been arrested. Please tell that on November 27, UP Governor Anandiben Patel approved the anti-conversion ordinance.