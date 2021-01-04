Assembly elections are likely to be held in the months of April-May in West Bengal. In this election, Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also preparing to contest. Owaisi’s entry into Bengal may be difficult for Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. Owaisi on Sunday took refuge in a popular young Muslim leader from Bengal.

Owaisi, who arrived in Bengal on Sunday, met Abbasuddin Siddiqui, who emerged as the most vocal critic of the ruling party in recent months, in Hooghly. After a two-hour meeting, Owaisi said that our party in Bengal would contest elections under the leadership of Siddiqui. They will decide how AIMIM will contest the elections.

However, Siddiqui has not opened his cards yet. He will announce his next move soon. The news of the meeting triggered a backlash between Muslim leaders and TMC ministers. He alleged that Owaisi’s sole purpose is to divide the Muslim votes and help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Let us tell you that the BJP has given the mantra of ‘this time across 200’ in the assembly elections with 294 assembly seats.

I met Abbas Siddiqui today and our party will definitely take part in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Our party will stand with decisions that will be taken by Abbas Siddiqui: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/DHCEl5uzWT – ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

Abbas Siddiqui has accused the TMC of ignoring the minority community in recent months. It also said that Mamta has used Muslims as vote bank only.

Incidentally, other members of the Siddiqui family, notably Toh Siddiqui, the most prominent among the elderly and who have helped the CPI (M) and TMC in the past, maintained silence over Owaisi’s visit. One of the elder cousins ​​of Abbas Siddiqui said, “The people of Furfura Sharif cannot be part of politics in this way.”

Let me tell you that Furfura Sharif is built around the tomb of Pir Abu Bakr Siddiqui. It is also a mosque built in 1375. Furfura Sharif attracts millions from across the country during the Urs festival and the annual fair dedicated to Pir.

Owaisi told the media after the meeting, “AIMIM will stand behind Abbas Siddiqui. We will work with them and strengthen them. I have decided to leave Siddiqui free to make all the decisions. I am confident that our performance here will be comparable to what we have achieved in Bihar. Only minority vote is not our goal. We also want to fight for tribals and other backward classes. If anyone can stop the BJP, it is Siddiqui. “

The Muslim population of Bengal was 27.01% during the 2011 census and is now projected to increase to about 30%. The Muslim population is mainly concentrated in the districts of Murshidabad (66.28%), Malda (51.27%), Uttar Dinajpur (49.92%), South 24 Parganas (35.57%), and Birbhum (37.06%). In Darjeeling, Purulia and Bankura, where the BJP won the Lok Sabha seats last year, the Muslim population is less than 10%.

Most of the new branches of AIMIM are located in Murshidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur, while Siddiqui’s followers are spread all over South Bengal.

According to I-Pack surveys by BJP and electoral strategist Prashant Kishore, a swing in Muslim votes could affect election results in more than 100 seats. After the BJP’s victory in 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tied up with Prashant Kishore for the 2021 election preparations.

Siddikullah Chaudhary, a minister in the TMC government and leader of Bengal’s most prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, told HT that Owaisi has no place in state politics. He said, “AIMIM is not related to Bengal. This is a strategy to create division among Muslims, but it will not work. Also, where was Abbas Siddiqui when thousands of Muslims were killed in political skirmishes during leftist rule? I am sure that other members of the Siddiqui family will not support Abbas. “

Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said, “Neither Siddiqui nor AIMIM can rule Bengal. They can only help the BJP. We have seen this happen in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. “

Speaking to reporters during a rally, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “Owaisi can go to any party or contest elections anywhere.” BJP is not worried. The TMC is worried because it considers the Muslim vote bank to be its property. If TMC has really worked for the welfare of Muslims then why should it be worried? “

At the same time, Owaisi rejected Aronpa of colluding with the BJP and said that he or his party had nothing to do with the BJP. He said, “AIMIM did not contest the Lok Sabha elections and yet the BJP won 18 seats. how did this happen? Mamta Banerjee cannot even manage her party. Their MLAs and MPs are joining the BJP every day. Our aim is to stop the BJP. “

Three-time Congress MLA from Berhampur seat in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district, Manoj Chakraborty said, “Owaisi is an agent of the BJP. Their only job is to divide Muslim votes. “