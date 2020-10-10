In an interview by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in a magazine published from Maharashtra, to say that the most satisfied Indian Muslim in the world, the AIMIM chief was exasperated. After this, Owaisi even asked Mohan Bhagwat that what is the scale to measure happiness?

Owaisi tweeted, “What is the measure of our happiness? A man named Bhagwat can constantly tell us how grateful we should be for the majority? The measure of our happiness is whether respect for our dignity under the Constitution is done.”

Your ideology wants to become a second class citizen

Owaisi said in another tweet- “Don’t ask us about our happiness when your ideology wants to make Muslims second class citizens. I don’t want to hear from you that we are grateful to the majority for living in our motherland. We We are not seeking the goodwill of the majority, we are not in competition to be happiest with the Muslims of the world. We just want our fundamental rights. “

What is measure of our happiness? That a man named Bhagwat can always tell us how grateful we should be to the majority? The measure of our happiness is whether our dignity under Constitution is respected. Don’t tell us how ‘happy’ we’re while your ideology wants … pic.twitter.com/DjRe5lhSBx – Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 10, 2020

What did Mohan Bhagwat say on Muslims?

Significantly, Sir Sanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said that Indian Muslims are the most satisfied in the world. He also said that people of all religions stand together when it comes to Indianness. Bhagwat said that some kind of bigotry and separatism is spread only by those whose own interests are affected.

Referring to the large number of Muslim soldiers in the army of King Maharana Pratap of Mewar in the war against the Mughal ruler Akbar, Bhagwat said that whenever the culture of the country has been attacked in the history of India, people of all religions join together Have stood

The Sangh chief said in an interview given to Vivek, a Hindi magazine published from Maharashtra, “Most of the Muslims of India are satisfied”. A foreign religion still exists. Bhagwat said, “Nowhere.” This is only in India. ”He said that unlike India, Pakistan never empowered followers of other religions and it was made as a separate country of Muslims.

Bhagwat said, “Our Constitution does not say that only Hindus can live here or it has been said that only Hindus will be heard here, or if you have to live here, you have to accept the primacy of Hindus. We made room for them. This is the nature of our nation and this inherent nature is called Hindu. ”

