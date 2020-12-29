In Madhya Pradesh, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was enraged over the ordinance for the Love-Jihad Act. Owaisi said that there is no definition of love-jihad in the constitution. Owaisi said that if the BJP-ruled states want to enact laws, they should make laws regarding MSP and provide employment.

Owaisi said that under Articles 21, 14 and 25 of the Indian Constitution, the government has no role in the personal life of any citizen of the country. Owaisi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is clearly involved in violating the fundamental rights of the Constitution.

Explain that the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Ordinance-2020 against the alleged Love Jihad. Through this ordinance, a maximum provision of 10 years of imprisonment has been made in the case of marriage and any other fraudulent conversion.

After the cabinet meeting, Madhya Pradesh Law and Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters here, ‘The cabinet has approved the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Bill-2020 as an ordinance on Tuesday. He said, this ordinance has been sent to the state governor Anandiben Patel for his approval and as soon as his approval, it will be implemented in the state as a law.

Mishra said, many other ordinances including the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Ordinance-2020 were approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday. He said that these bills could not be tabled in the House due to the postponement of the three-day winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly starting on December 28 due to the current status of Kovid-19. Please tell that before Madhya Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh is also enacting a strict law regarding love jihad.