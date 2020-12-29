After Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was agitated after calling a special meeting of the Shivraj Cabinet for the Ordinance of Lev Jihad Act in Madhya Pradesh and fiercely heard the government of BJP ruled states. Owaisi rained on the Love Jihad law on Tuesday, saying that there is no definition of love-jihad in the constitution.

Talking to news agency ANI, he said – There is no definition of Love-Jihad law anywhere in the Constitution. BJP-ruled states are making fun of the Constitution through Love Jihad laws. If BJP-ruled states want to enact laws, they should enact laws on MCPs and provide employment.

The AIMIM Chief on Love Jihad further said – The court reiterated this time that under Articles 21, 14, and 25 in the Indian Constitution, the government has no role in the personal life of any citizen of the country. The BJP is clearly involved in violating the fundamental rights of the Constitution.

Significantly, in Madhya Pradesh, there is a provision of punishment of 5 years in the case of conversion by threatening, intimidating or forcing. Also, there is a fine of Rs 25 thousand in this case. In Madhya Pradesh, if a case of love jihad comes with any minor or scheduled caste, then there is a provision of 10 years punishment for the accused and a fine of Rs 50,000. In Madhya Pradesh, there is a fine of 1 lakh rupees, including 10 years in jail, collectively in the law against love jihad case.

