The OVS Group presented the investment project in Puglia, which concerns the creation of a technological innovation pole and a multifunctional center with a view to sustainability and circular economy.

The project provides for the hiring of 125 people which include graduates with skills in the world of digital, artificial intelligence and cyber security and specialized figures, who will be employed in the reworking of garments and activities related to the multifunction center.

The OVS Group will concentrate a large part of its development program in this new hub of technological innovation of projects with a high digital content (dedicated resources for around €19m in the three-year period 2023-2025) and an innovative system that will support the Group’s development on issues concerning the reuse of garments in a circular economy key (investments of around €14m in the three-year period 2023-2025).

The initiative was implemented through the Program Agreement of the Puglia Region, aimed at large companies, a strategic tool that allows the company to increase the scope of investments and at the same time to raise the rate of innovation of projects thanks to the collaboration with the technological districts present in the area. It also enhances the synergies between innovative companies and the local area also thanks to the use of European funds destined to support part of the overall investments.

“The investment project in Puglia is part of the development plan envisaged for our group in the field of digital innovation, with the creation of a technological hub and a multifunctional center intended for the reuse of garments from a circular economy perspective. We have chosen to invest in this region – he declared Stephen BeraldoChief Executive Officer of the OVS Group – for the presence of an ecosystem of industrial poles and companies with relevant specializations, which concern the clothing-fashion sector”.

“The partnership with the Bari Polytechnic – underlined Beraldo – it also offers us the opportunity to enhance the skills of the area. We will work with young graduates possessing the necessary requisites for the development of new projects in the world of technological innovation. I am sure that this important initiative will be able to generate a positive impact, both from a productive and social point of view, and will allow for the creation of further growth opportunities in the future as well”.

“Puglia is a land in full development, capable of offering job opportunities for young people and concrete prospects for professional growth – said Michele Emiliano, President of the Puglia Region – if large companies like OVS choose to invest here, it is also thanks to the support measures that we put in place as the Puglia Region and the synergy with the Municipalities, Universities, Polytechnics and research centres. The project that OVS intends to implement in Puglia foresees a multifunctional logistics center for the management of the reconditioning processes of clothing closely linked to the issues of environmental sustainability and circular economy”.

“A total investment – continued Emiliano – of around 33 million euros, which also includes intelligent automation interventions and the use of artificial intelligence techniques, with 125 new hires. I therefore thank the OVS Group for this path of innovation which contains hopes and good wishes”.

“One after another the investments of large national and international companies that have chosen to settle in our area are taking shapein this case choosing the industrial development area – he said Antonio DecaroMayor of Bari – in this case, in addition to a technological innovation pole which will make use of the collaboration of the Polytechnic of Bari, OVS will build a multifunction centre for the reuse of garments, with a view to the circular economy, which will enhance the investment thus strengthening its presence in the area. I thank the company and the entire management for choosing our city for this important investment it is certain that here they will be able to find present and reliable institutions as well as being able to count on a pool of skills and resources that will be able to guarantee value for the development of new activities.

“What has been happening in Puglia in recent years is extraordinary, but certainly not accidental – It reaffirmed Alessandro Delli NociCouncilor for Economic Development of the Puglia Region – and this important investment by OVS, which I thank, is the second proof, in just a few days, of how Puglia is an attractive region, in which it is worth investing. This is thanks to the incentives made available to companies but also thanks to the great synergy with the world of research and training that allows us to increasingly become a point of reference for new technologies and a true hub of innovation”.

“This project, in particular – explained Delli Noci – has an added value because it also integrates garment management and reworking activities, thanks to the logistical capacity of the city of Bari”.

“OVS’s choice to invest in Bari, beyond the important dimensions both in economic terms and in terms of new employment – he added Eugene DiSciascio, Deputy Mayor of Bari – is relevant because it demonstrates how the new paradigms of digital transformation and the sustainable and circular economy can find fertile ground for a new development model in Italy. It encourages us to continue with the strategy of characterizing the city as a center of innovation capable of increasingly attracting even large entrepreneurial realities”.

“OVS makes an important investment in Puglia with a new headquarters dedicated to technological innovation at the Polytechnic University of Bari – commented the Rector, Francis Cupertino – this public-private collaboration model, which brings large companies into the university, has allowed us in recent years to set up many research and development laboratories, competence centres, coworking and training spaces on highly topical and relevant topics economic and social”.

“Digitization, in particular, affects all production sectors across the board and, consequently, requires increasingly hybrid professional profiles. This is the way to better direct study courses – concluded Cupertino – and guarantee qualified employment for our young talents”.

