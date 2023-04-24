Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Split

The Salzburg election is counted. © IMAGO / imagebroker

Salzburg has chosen. Right-wing populists and communists in particular triumphed in the ÖVP’s election victory. All information in the news ticker.

Update from April 23, 10:12 p.m.: All votes are counted. The ÖVP wins the Salzburg election ahead of the FPÖ and the SPÖ. The communist KPÖ pulls off a surprise coup, entering the state parliament for the first time since 1945. The Neos, who were last in government – but fail at the five percent hurdle, are no longer represented there.

ÖVP FPÖ SPÖ KPÖ Green Neos 30.4% 25.7% 17.9% 11.7% 8.2% 4.2%

Update from April 23, 9:36 p.m.: More than 93 percent of the votes have been counted. A result of the Salzburg election is expected in the next hour.

Update from April 23, 8:55 p.m.: According to the latest figures from ORF, the ÖVP is again slightly up. A two-party coalition of the ÖVP and the SPÖ would therefore be sufficient. In addition, the conservatives have a clear majority with the right-wing populist FPÖ.

Update from April 23, 8 p.m.: ÖVP head of state Wilfried Haslauer described the result of the Salzburg election as “very painful”. Before the election, he had signaled that he had no sympathy for the FPÖ, but he did not rule out cooperation with the right on Sunday. Whose Lead candidate Svazek put the right to co-government for the FPÖ: “If you respect the will of the voters, then the only conclusion can only be that you are having serious talks with the Freedom Party about a coalition in this federal state,” she said.

Update from April 23, 6:45 p.m.: What does the (presumed) result mean for the coalition question? According to the current status, only a two-party alliance with the FPÖ is sufficient for the ÖVP. Lead candidate Haslauer had not explicitly ruled that out, but the conservatives are skeptical about this. Mathematically, an alliance with the SPÖ would only come about if the Greens were brought on board as a third partner.

Update from April 23, 6:33 p.m.: Now 85 percent of the votes for the Salzburg election have been counted. The ÖVP increases again and cracks the 30 percent mark (30.5). The FPÖ is 26.2, the SPÖ 18.1 percent. The KPÖ is happy about a surprising 11.4 percent, the Greens are at 7.8. Bitter for the Neos: The Liberals are – as of now – leaving the state parliament with 4.1 percent.

Update from April 23, 6 p.m.: New figures for the Salzburg election. Around 40 percent of the votes have now been counted. The ÖVP was able to slightly increase its lead over the FPÖ and is around three percentage points ahead of the right. That should be enough to win the election. Compared to the first extrapolation, the Neos are also up a bit – but are still below the five percent hurdle. The previous governing party is threatened with the end.

Update from April 23, 5:45 p.m.: The Salzburg election is the third mood test for Austria this year. In elections in Lower Austria and Carinthia in January, the FPÖ won around a quarter of the votes. In nationwide opinion polls, the right-wing party has been in first place since the beginning of the year, ahead of the SPÖ and the Chancellor’s Party ÖVP. Even now, the right-wing populists can celebrate success again.

Update from April 23, 5:35 p.m.: According to the projections, the communists (KPÖ), who are close to the people, are moving back into the Salzburg state parliament for the first time since 1945. The KPÖ candidates had announced that they would donate part of their politician salaries in this case.

Update from April 23, 5:25 p.m: For the previous “Dirndl coalition” of ÖVP, Greens and Neos it should have been. According to the first projection, the “Pinken” will not even make it into the state parliament.

Update from April 23, 5:15 p.m.: The first projection for the Salzburg election is here. The ÖVP seems to have won the election (29.8%), although the conservatives lose almost 9 percent compared to the last election. The right-wing populist FPÖ followed in second place with 27.8 percent (+9.0). The social-democratic SPÖ is a little way behind in third place. The secret winner of the Salzburg election is the Communist Party of Austria (KPÖ)

Update from April 23, 4:35 p.m.: You can only vote in Maria Alm. In the small community in Pinzgau, the polling stations close at 5 p.m. A quarter of an hour later, the first projections are expected nationwide.

Update from April 23, 4 p.m.: Most polling stations are closed. Around 5.15 p.m. there are first projections for the Salzburg election.

Update from April 23, 3 p.m: A quick look at the Salzburg election schedule: the majority of the 519 polling stations close at 4 p.m Clock open. Shortly after 5 p.m. there should be the first projections, around 10 p.m. the preliminary final result is expected.

Update from April 23, 1:05 p.mr: The green top candidate Martina Berthold cast her vote with her husband in the city of Salzburg. Berthold was “very confident that we will continue to be a strong, powerful voice for climate protection,” she quoted the Austrian portal as saying Kurier.at the politician.

According to the report, the FPÖ top candidate Marlene Svazek went to the polling station in Großgmain. the Neos top candidate Andrea Klambauer in Bad Hofgastein. “We don’t need a shift to the right,” Klambauer then explained to media representatives Kurier.at.

Update from April 23, 9:41 a.m: Almost 387,000 Salzburg residents are called on this Sunday (April 23) to elect a new state parliament. During the election campaign, the conservative Prime Minister Wilfried Haslauer fought to defend the ÖVP’s top spot in the country. The first projections are expected after the polls close at 5 p.m.

first report: Salzburg – Coalitions are often associated with corresponding flags, see for example Jamaica, Kenya or Germany coalition. After the last Salzburg election in 2018, however, the media and political observers had a hard time: Which flag combines the turquoise of the ÖVP with the pink of the Neos and the Greens? They don’t exist – and so they agreed on the somewhat strange term of the “Dirndl coalition”, true to the colors of the Austrian women’s costume.

Five years after the last election, the city of Mozart is once again about to vote. The signs have changed – not only because the conservative ÖVP is now back to the color black instead of the highlighter turquoise specified by ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

In 2018, the ÖVP was still the clear winner of the election. However, the 37 percent of five years ago seems unlikely to be reached in 2023. Polls see the Austrian People’s Party at just over 30 percent. So she could make losses again after the crash in Lower Austria. The pollsters currently rank the right-wing populist FPÖ in second place, with 25 to 28 percent. The third major player in the party field are the Social Democrats. The SPÖ is around the 20 percent of 2018.

The Greens and the Neos – a liberal party comparable to the FDP – range between five and nine percent. The “Dirndl Coalition” is threatened with the end. The ÖVP may have to choose between a two-party alliance with SPÖ or FPÖ. The conservative camp seems divided on this question, at least the top personnel did not want to position themselves clearly in advance. Unlike the government partners: Neos and Greens rule out cooperation with the FPÖ.

The KPÖ, Austria’s Communist Party, is also above the five percent hurdle in a survey. It is still unclear whether she will make it into the state parliament. Political scientists criticize the polls published so far, only a third of which are clean. Nevertheless, the KPÖ has recently experienced a gain in popularity. The KPÖ politician Elke Kahr, for example, is the mayor of Austria’s second largest city, Graz.

The current governor – the office corresponds to the German Prime Minister – is Wilfried Haslauer. The ÖVP politician leads Salzburg largely without problems. His father was a governor, and now Haslauer is the top candidate for the fourth time. The SPÖ sends the 30 years younger David Egger into the race. The 36-year-old is politically relatively inexperienced. Another six years younger Marlene Svazek from the FPÖ. She is considered an exceptional political talent and was already Secretary General of the Right.

The Greens are taking part Martina Berthold on Salzburg experience. In the government she held the department of social affairs, culture and climate. Neos top candidate Andrea Klambauer was responsible for housing. Especially when it comes to affordable housing, the current cabinet was probably not able to set enough accents. Rising rents are one of the top issues in the election campaign. The communists send KPÖ state spokesmen Kay-Michael thanks, once a Green, into the race. All information about the Salzburg election can be found in this news ticker. (as)