José Ángel Ziganda works day by day in El Requexón so that the team can take on the concepts that at the end of last season made them one of the teams with the best Second Leg background. And the image in the friendlies, settled with draws against Celta and Mirandés, seems to indicate that he is on the right track. But the work is still intense in the offices since the technician still has many pieces to fit and margin at the top.

Oviedo has signed three signings to date: Joan Femenías, Rafa Mujica and Cedric Teguia. And Brazao, which is already in Oviedo, It will be the next when Inter gives the final Ok to the conditions of the transfer. But there are still more.

As Arnau has publicly recognized, the blue club opts for two pivots, another winger, a striker and, if there is a salary margin, to a left side. Those reinforcements would be the ones that would give a quality leap to a team that for this season starts with a clear first objective: not to pass the qualifying problems of the previous year.