Oviedo is fully involved in the configuration of the squad, in operations that have a clear revolution as a rule. Only 11 footballers have secured their contract in the blue team facing the next academic year, although among those who no longer have a connection, there are cases that are of interest to continue.

The clearest case is that of Sergio Tejera, one of the indisputable for José Ángel Ziganda who, predictably, will continue to lead the bench for another season. The soccer player’s predisposition seems good so Tejera is close to following another year linked to the blue discipline.

Tejera has just finished his third campaign in the blue team, where he has become a benchmark since his arrival, coming from Nàstic de Tarragona. Tejera accumulates 103 matches with the Oviedo shirt and last season he became the captain of the blue team. His influence on the field and in the dressing room is evident.