Oviedo

For Oviedo the duel sounds like a turning point. Because they have not won for six weeks, the streak is too heavy even for a team that had a comfortable income with the relegation, and because the duel precedes the Asturian derby of El Molinón. It’s about adding, escaping the burn and building morale for the most special clash.

Ziganda seems determined to bet on the most common of the season, after a few days with frequent changes in his team. With the 4-2-3-1 as a base system, Cuco will try to maintain defensive strength, with some novelty behind, and that those at the top manage to damage the yellow defense.

As to follow: Borja Sánchez. You want to get back to your best level, and your team needs you now at your best.