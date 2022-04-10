In a tartiere what will be dressed galathe companion tickets have worked this week, and before a Oviedo finally installed in the play-off zone, the Leganes will look for his last chance to get hooked on the fight for sixth place. Those from Ziganda are ahead of the pepineros in 6 points so all that don’t be an away win It may be too heavy a slab for those of Nafti. The blues, in the sweetest moment of the season, want to bring victory to the largest shareholder (follow the match live on AS.com).

For the duel in the Tartiere will have several incentives. The first, see if the Oviedo is able to lengthen good moment: are 10 of the last 12 points in Game. In addition, he will be presiding over the clash from the stands Arturo Elías, son-in-law of Carlos Slim and representative of the club’s largest shareholder, Grupo Carso. This is his first visit in the last four years.

All this a week than expected derby against Sporting. Ziganda has tried to keep the staff away from the noise, accentuated with the umpteenth controversy between institutions: the sporting refuses to send tickets to Oviedo. And the Cuco maintains the focus on sports, where it only has the down from Tarin, for a clause signed when he terminated with the Lega last winter market.

the cuckoo could recover the 4-4-2 what good results it has given him this year at the Tartiere. in that case, Samu Obeng would be the great beneficiary, going back to eleven. The Blues would lose a unit in midfield, which could be Javi Mier. The solidity of Costas, the creativity of Brugman, the talent of Borja Sánchez and, above all, the effectiveness of Bastón are the strongest arguments for opting for maintain privileged position.

A final for the Lega

Repeat the Leganés bipolarity recurring on this trip for the match of the year. It sounds like an exaggerated headline, but the duel deserves the description. For the first time in the course, cucumbers have real options to get into the fight for the playoffs. The victory would leave Nafti’s men just three points behind Oviedo and would allow them to confidently pursue the victory in the privileged zone. It happens, however, that those forces they will see each other depleted for this displacement. Without Recio, sanctioned, nor Eraso, injured, Gaku and Arnáiz will travel although limited due to discomfort that threatens to disfigure the blue and white medullary.

The presence of Cisse Y Brown in the middle is taken for granted. remains to be seen if it will be Gaku, Perea either giraudon those who accompany them. Nor is any ruled out tactical swerve emergency given the complexity of the situation. Hence the bipolarity for this duel, an enlarged mirror of the one that has subjected the Lega the entire course when it started in the well and now dreams of heaven. Bipolarity too expressed in numbers. Before the teams of the high side of the table, the Lega has only harvested 9 out of 33 points possible since the arrival of Nafti. before edownstairs teams has added 27 out of 30 possible. Night and day. In Butarque there are no longer grays.

The quote evokes past hopes. First hopes. It was in the tartiere where he Leganés became virtually in elite team that May afternoon in which Garitano and his hosts stormed the Tartiere with a goal from Gabriel, although the hero was Serante and his penalty was saved from Susaeta after Arcediano Monescillo put a foul by Mantovani inside the area that went wide. of that stake in template only its captain, Bustinza, survives. “I wish the outcome was the same, with the same result… but the times have changed“, Nafti admitted yesterday, banishing nostalgia and clinging to the present six years later. Nor will the reception to that burning Oviedo be the same as the one Ziganda will have today. Key nuances for Leganés’ game of the year (for now).