First it was Riki who left for Racing, in search of the minutes that have been missing in Oviedo. Then Aburjania, in a similar situation. The Georgian international will play for Cartagena in the second round of the competition after having played a very minor role in Ziganda’s plans. And the departures chapter will continue with Mujica, who has been looking for an accommodation away from Oviedo for weeks.

The accumulation of exits means that Oviedo has some margin at its top. The limit was exhausted after the club closed the arrival of Borja Valle. Now, with the three exits there is a certain margin of movement, but the blue team will only try to close any operation if favorable conditions are met.

And the Liga salary could be even looser if Cedric, another of those loaned without minutes, manages to find a destination that fills him. The African’s desire is to seek prominence in another team after becoming one of the players least used by Ziganda.