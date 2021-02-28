Oviedo and Zaragoza they pass through a place very different to what they expected at the beginning of the championship. They are two squads built to fight for positions of honor and yet they fight for leave of the dangerous positions from the table. For this reason, the Carlos Tartiere duel has an air of urgency for both of them (follow the game live on AS.com).

The Oviedo He arrives at the appointment after a disappointing draw in Fuenlabrada, in a clash in which he failed to manage his advantage on the scoreboard or his numerical superiority in the field. Point knew little to try that the objective of this season is not only the permanence.

For today’s date, Ziganda arises changes in its offensive focus, the one that is most subjected to criticism in recent times. White Leschuk They have not scored since the beginning of December and in that context the scoring ability of the midfielders is essential. The Cuckoo hase two casualties important by sanction, those of the holders Mossa and Tejera. Lucas and Javi Mier seem like natural substitutes.

After his hard stop in front to the Alcorcón, the Real Zaragoza goes to the New Tartiere with a firm intention of amendment and willing, incidentally, to return the coin to Oviedo for the first round match, where Ziganda’s team took the three points de la Romareda in the debut of Ivan Martinez, the coach who occupied the bench between Baraja and Juan Ignacio Martínez.

The week has been marked by the self-criticism, an essential exercise to face the long road that remains for the Aragonese team towards salvation. To the Saragossa, again with him water to the neck, it is worth no other result than the victory in Oviedo, although, as highlights JIM, it will be essential “a change of actitud and of mentality “, after presenting relaxed to the party in front of the Alcorcón and without any capacity of answer.

JIM loses by COVID-19 to an indisputable headline like Francho and he cannot dispose of the Uruguayan due to injury Sanabria, its natural replacement, so the technician, who does not give a single clue, has been forced to look for a second solution for the center of the field. Everything indicates that it will enter Grandson on the left side, advancing the position of Chavarría and that he will modify the system, going from his usual 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1, with Eguaras and James in the double pivot. But there is also the option of betting on Zapater or Adrián and not playing anything else. In any case, the Zaragoza’s main problem is his lack of punchBecause Álex Alegría, the winter reinforcement that came to alleviate the failure of Toro Fernández and Vuckic, has not seen the door in five games.